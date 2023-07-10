ATLANTA — The state slapped a moratorium on drilling new irrigation wells in large portions of Southwest Georgia in 2012, responding to a two-year drought that dried up one stream and significantly decreased flows in others.

Now, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) is moving to partially ease the ban, due in part to court victories Georgia has won in the long-running tri-state water wars with Florida and Alabama. The agency is proposing to lift the moratorium to protect vulnerable citrus and blueberry crops from spring freezes.