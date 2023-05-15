State regulators have heard final pleas imploring them to reject Georgia Power’s request for ratepayers to foot an expensive fuel expense bill, which would result in higher electricity bills starting in June.

Georgia Power and the state Public Service Commission’s Public Interest Advocacy staff are asking the five-member panel to approve an agreement that would have ratepayers reimburse $2.1 billion in under-budgeted fuel expenses caused in part by a sharp uptick in inflation.

