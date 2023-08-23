Sire Hardaway, senior QB, Douglas Co. was 21-of-26 passing for 247 yards and 4 TD. Also rushed for a TD.

James Johnson, junior DB/WR, Douglas Co., had five catches for 66 yards and a TD; had 10 tackles and pass break up.

Jaylen Mack, senior QB, Alexander, rushed for 200 yards and a TD on 25 carries.

Malachi Evans, junior QB, Lithia Springs, was 21-of-27 for 220 yards and 2 TD.

