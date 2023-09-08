ATLANTA — Freshman state Sen. Colton Moore renewed his call Thursday for a special session of the General Assembly to investigate, defund, and potentially impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for pushing to indict former President Donald Trump.

“I represent 200,000 hardworking Georgians in Northwest Georgia,” Colton, R-Trenton, said during a news conference inside a legislative committee meeting room packed with sign-waving, T-shirt wearing supporters. “They don’t want their tax dollars funding this type of corruption in Georgia.”