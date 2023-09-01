The USDA's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC, is meant to provide pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children under 5 years old with a solid base of healthy foods. But when children age out of the program, they may suddenly lose access to those foods. A new study conducted at the University of Georgia aims to quantify the nutritional loss these kids face. Associate professor of agricultural and applied economics Travis Smith co-led the study. He spoke with GPB's Peter Biello.

Peter Biello: So your study managed to put a number on how much nutritional value kids lost when they aged out of WIC. What was that number?