ATLANTA — Former state Rep. Terry England is returning to the Gold Dome as chief of staff to House Speaker Jon Burns.
England, a Republican from Barrow County and longtime chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, will succeed the retiring Spiro Amburn on Sept. 1. However, England will begin his new job on Aug. 1 to allow him to work with Amburn and ensure a smooth transition.
“Terry is a trusted leader who has earned the respect of both the members of the House and our staff,” Burns, R-Newington, said Monday. “I know he will continue to be an invaluable counselor in this new role.”
England was elected to the House in 2005. The farmer and small business owner spent the last 12 years of his time in office as Appropriations chairman, retiring at the beginning of this year.
“Speaker Burns and I have been close friends for many years,” England said. “I am proud to stand by his side as he continues to lead the House of Representatives and provides a clear, positive vision for Georgia’s future.”
Amburn has served as chief of staff for 14 years. He was first appointed by the late Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.