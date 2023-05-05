ATLANTA — State Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas, D-South Fulton, issued a release commending Gov. Brian Kemp for signing House Bill 480 into law on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Co-sponsored by Rep. Thomas, HB 480 increases workers’ compensation in state law, as well as the maximum total workers’ compensation that can be paid to a surviving spouse after their spouse dies.
“I want to commend Governor Brian Kemp for recognizing how important House Bill 480 will be for families who are unable to pay the bills due to a work-related injury,” said Rep. Thomas. “These changes to our state law will provide greater support for workers and their families who have been impacted by work-related injuries or fatalities, and I want to thank Representative Lehman Franklin for working so hard to pass this legislation.” Introduced by Rep. Lehman Franklin, R-Statesboro, House Bill 480 will raise the maximum weekly amount of temporary total disability of workers’ compensation in state law to $800. The maximum weekly amount of temporary partial disability of workers’ compensation will also increase to $533, and the maximum total workers’ compensation that can be paid to a surviving spouse after their spouse dies will increase to $320,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.