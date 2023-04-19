The Okefenokee Swamp just made its second appearance on a national most endangered rivers list as conservationists fear that a proposed strip-mining operation proposed nearby will drain the swamp that straddles the Georgia-Florida border.

The largest blackwater swamp in the United States is ranked by American Rivers as the 10th most endangered river in its annual report that seeks to raise awareness about wetlands, streams and other waterways that are threatened as key decisions loom that could determine the rivers’ fates. The expansive half-million acres of wetlands that encompass much of the Okefenokee Wildlife Refuge were most recently on the endangered list in 2020, just months after Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals unveiled plans to dig for heavy minerals near the edge of the swamp.

