Craig Goodmark presents evidence in Cobb teacher Katie Rinderle’s termination tribunal. The tribunal recommended Rinderle not be terminated.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

A panel of former educators sided with Katie Rinderle, the Cobb County teacher accused of violating state laws on parental rights and controversial topics, rejecting a decision to fire her Monday.

But the Cobb County School Board will have the final say with a vote to adopt, reject or modify the panel’s decision. The board is scheduled to meet Thursday.