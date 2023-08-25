Trump

Former President Donald Trump’s mugshot from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail Thursday night to face charges that he and 18 co-defendants participated in a criminal conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Trump — now the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — and the others were indicted last week by a Fulton grand jury on charges including violating Georgia’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) law, submitting false documents and false statements, forgery, conspiracy to commit election fraud, and perjury. The RICO charge carries a mandatory minimum prison term of five years.