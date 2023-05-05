Default

Mark Zandi of Moody's Analytics urged the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget urged lawmakers to suspend the debt ceiling as soon as possible.

 Senate.gov screengrab

WASHINGTON — Unless Congress can strike a deal, the U.S. Treasury will likely default on the nation’s bills starting June 8, triggering major consequences for the economy, according to Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics.

The risk assessment organization’s chief economist testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget Thursday and urged lawmakers to suspend the debt ceiling as soon as possible, and to ensure it is addressed long enough to make it to the other side of the 2024 presidential election.

