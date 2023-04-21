Pecan

 GPB/Special

An international team of researchers, including four at the University of Georgia, are looking for ways to adapt one of Georgia’s top commodities: pecans. The adaptations aim to help the plant survive a changing climate.

One practice they’re looking at would actually change the look of the tree.

