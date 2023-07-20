DOUNWS-07-22-23 TURF pic.jpg

Nicknamed "The Steel Giant," the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, will host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Members of the UGA Turf Team have just wrapped up a turfgrass certification program to support field managers of Mexico's premier soccer leagues.

 CAES/Special

Goooooooal! For billions of soccer fans around the world, the iconic exclamation announces either a thrilling victory or a crushing defeat as another point is scored on the field of play. And while most eyes are on the game, there is an entire industry of professionals whose main concern is for the grass on which the game is played.

Historically referred to as “pitch,” the playing surface is maintained through precise management and is the subject of an entire field of science.