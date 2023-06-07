Savannah

Visitors stand before the Forsyth Park fountain, one of Savannah’s most popular tourist hotspots.

 GPB/Special

Visitors to the Hostess City of the South can expect to pay more for their lodging later this year, as the Savannah City Council on Thursday approved increasing the city’s hotel/motel tax from its current 6% to 8%, effective Sept. 1.

The 6-3 vote marked the first time since 1995 that the tourism-heavy community raised its rate, as years of disagreements between local politicians, business leaders and state lawmakers had kept the tax frozen at its current level.