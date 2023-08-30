ATLANTA — The partnership the Wellstar and Augusta University health systems (AUHS) announced last December went into operation Wednesday.

Under a 40-year agreement the two parties announced in March, Wellstar plans to invest nearly $800 million over the next decade in AUHS facilities and infrastructure, including more than $200 million that will go to Augusta University Medical Center, a more than 600-bed safety net and teaching hospital. Capital for a new hospital, medical office building and ambulatory surgery center in Columbia County also is included in the funding.