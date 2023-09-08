Jeff Breedlove got the idea to install public overdose emergency kits years ago, when he worked at the Gold Dome on behalf of the Georgia Council for Recovery.

"Most mornings I would just come in and sit at one of those tables right there by the vending area. And it was just self-evident to me," Breedlove said. "One morning, I had seen an article about Narcan, and I looked up and I was like, 'Well, there's a fire extinguisher, there's a defibrillator.... There should be a box for Narcan right next to those.'"