Budget and personnel matters topped a busy agenda tackled by members of the Whitesburg Mayor and Council at Monday’s regular June meeting.
Topping the list of action items was approval of the city’s 2023 budget, the purchase of a new police vehicle, acceptance of the resignation of one employee and the promotion of another staff member to fill the vacant position.
Leading off the business session Council Member Donna Whitley confirmed that Assistant City Clerk Wanice Odell’s resignation would be effective on June 13 and that Wendy Morris, the city’s utility billing clerk, had expressed interest in moving into the position. She noted that Morris had gained experience by providing support for both Odell and the police department.
The motion was approved unanimously, and Morris will assume her new responsibilities as assistant city clerk on June 14. The vacant utility clerk position will be advertised.
Because of the responsibilities associated with her new role and the fact that she may sometimes have to temporarily serve in the absence of the city court clerk, Morris is required to be certified for her new role. Council approval was made to fund the $200 class registration fee for the course.
In regard to the current 2023 budget that was discussed during the recent work session and since there were no suggested changes at that time, it will be revisited next month.
“In July, we will have about six months in with the LOST (Local Option Sales Tax) funds that have changed and reduced greatly,” Whitley said, “so we will revisit it in July and do a budget amendment, per our CPA, Rick Hartley.”
Following a motion by Councilmember Chris Lewis, who represents Post 4, to accept the 2023 budget as written, it was seconded by Post 3’s Lucy Gamble and unanimously approved. The General Fund Budget totals $780,102, and the Water Fund Budget is $152,185.
A close look at the General Fund Revenue shows that the two largest sources of projected revenue come from police fines ($211,000) and the 1% Local Options Sales Tax ($160,000).
As for expenditures, the police department ($423,800) and city administration ($330,352) topped the list. Other departments include include water ($152,185), library ($16,200) and recreation ($9,750).
In other business, Councilmember Lucy Gamble requested a transfer of $2,500 from the 2023 Founders Day Funds to help pay for fireworks at the community block party planned for July 8. She said that the total cost is $4,600, and the remaining $2,100 will come from community donations.
When Councilman Lewis asked if contributions have been lined up and what if enough donations are not collected, Gamble responded by saying, “There is no such thing as ‘what if.’ ”
Gamble moved that $2,500 be moved from the Founder’s Day Fund to pay for the fireworks and block party, and it was seconded by Lewis and passed with no objections.
Regarding other business items that were approved Monday during the Whitesburg Mayor and Council Meeting was the purchase of a 2023 Ford Ecoboost Police Interceptor at a cost of $55,600. The low bidder for the special equipped police vehicle was submitted by Brannen Emergency Vehicles in Unadilla, Ga.
The new vehicle will replace the 2008 and 2009 Ford Crown Victorias, which Police Chief Chris Gilliland said “are in bad shape.” The motion for approval of the purchase was made by Council Member Lewis, seconded by Council Member Whitley and approved unanimously.
Also approved was an $2 per hour raise for Lt. Danny Salazar and $1 per hour bump in pay for Corp. Keith Creel of the Whitesburg Police Department.
During his turn at the podium, Police Chief Gilliland was asked if he had seen a decrease in speed following the installation of the detection cameras. He responded that in the 25 miles per hour zone during February, the average speed recorded was 39 mph southbound and and 38 northbound. In the 35 mph zone, the average speed was 49 mph southbound and 48 mph northbound.
Chief Gilliland noted that the last count he pulled showed last week showed 1,487 first-notice citations, 350 second-notice and 290 final-notice.
“We have had 3,563 paid citations and six that are eligible for collection,” Chief Gilliland said, “and Redspeed handles that (collections). If they (violators) do not send them to collections they can not renew their tag until the ticket is paid.”
He added that the Redspeed cameras are not registering speed when school is not in session and that the only cameras running 24/7 are the flock cameras which register if someone is driving on an expired tag, has an arrest warrant or if the tag number has been entered into GCIC for any reason.
“We get notification immediately,” Chief Gillilland noted.
Chief Gilliland also told council members that K9 Molly and here handler, Lt. Salazar, had recently graduated from training school and that he had received approval from the Whitesburg Elementary School to host a car show at the school on Sat, Oct. 28 that will benefit the kids.
In other updates, Water Department Supt. Robert Gamble that WACM food distribution wants to do some remodeling on the upstairs floor that they rent from city. He also said that he had received plans from Mt. Avery Baptist Church for a parking lot and 40-foot deep retention pond which will require a a 4-foot safety fence, according to his consultation with Ben Skipper, director of the Carroll County Development Department.
