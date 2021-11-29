Justin Hall’s record-setting career at Ball State hasn’t gone unnoticed.
The Douglasville native and former Alexander High standout is among the top wide receivers in the nation.
Hall is a candidate for one of the nation’s top wide receiver awards.
The Louisville Sports Commission announced that Hall was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, which goes to the nation’s top receiver.
He is one of five players from around the country in contention for the annual award.
Ball State ended its regular season at 6-6 overall and awaits its upcoming bowl assignment.
Hall, a fifth-year senior, has recorded at least one reception in 54 straight games — every game of his career — and has a NCAA record-tying 54 for the most consecutive games catching a pass.
Joining Hall as finalists for the award are Blake Corum (Michigan), Marcus Jones (Houston), Jayden Reed (Michigan State) and Kyren Williams (Notre Dame).
The 12th annual Paul Hornung Award winner will be selected from among the finalists and announced on Dec. 8, 2021. Fan voting for the winner, powered by Texas Roadhouse, opens today and continues through Dec. 6 at www.paulhornungaward.com and will again count as the 18th vote. Fans can vote once every 24 hours for their favorite from among the five finalists.
For the season, Hall had 61 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 37 carries for 255 yards and six touchdowns.
For his 54-game career, Hall has 318 receptions for 3,385 yards and 18 touchdowns.
On Senior Night in a 20-3 win against Buffalo, Ball State clinched bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season.
He hauled in two passes in the second quarter to tie former Central Michigan wide receiver Bryan Anderson for the most consecutive games with a reception in college football history (54).
Since he is still dealing with a leg injury, Hall took the sidelines in street clothes in the second half as he concluded his final game in Muncie.
The Cardinals, who earned a 34-13 victory over No. 19 San Jose State in last season’s Offerpad Arizona Bowl, will now await word on a potential bowl bid to end the 2021 season. Ball State will be looking to make the 11th bowl appearance in program history.
