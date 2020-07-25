When this entire situation began, I thought that it would be a short two week break from school. I figured it would be a little bump in my senior year, nothing really serious. I was frustrated because the virus had interfered with the school musical that we were going to perform, but I was excited for the extra time to practice. I had no idea that when we walked out of school on March 13th it would be the last time I’d walk the halls of Chapel Hill High School as a student. I had no idea that my troupe would not get to perform our musical. I had no idea that it might be the last time I saw many of the people I had spent the last four years with.
The whole situation has been a whirlwind of emotions for me. I feel like I’ve gone through the stages of grief 30 times over the past month. At the beginning all I could focus on was how much my class was missing out, but watching the news and seeing how the entire world has been affected by COVID-19 showed me that this quarantine is the best thing we could have done. As sad as it is that our senior year was cut short, lives have been saved because of this quarantine.
This quarantine has not been all negatives however. I have been able to be with my family members more than I have in a very long time. I’ve had an abundance of time to catch up on things I’ve been meaning to do around my house, movies, and video games. I’ve also been able to talk to my friends pretty much everyday, even if it is over the phone. I still have my days where I think of how much my peers and I are missing out, but there’s nothing any of us can do except continue to social distance. I’ve learned to not take anything for granted because most things are never certain.
