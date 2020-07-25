This time has been very surreal and interesting for me. I feel upset because I will never regain the missed moments from my senior year, but at the same time I have had the opportunity to live through such a unique experience.For example, I never would have thought I would be alive to experience something so powerful as COVID-19 which harmfully affects everyone worldwide in one way or the other. This virus proved to me that all humans are connected despite our physical differences. Additionally, this time has shown me how powerful our community is when we work together. For example, we are so lucky to have school staff members and community groups who ensure that students have food on the table regardless of this time’s difficulties.
Furthermore, I am thankful to have the support of my teachers throughout this strange period in life. Although I have felt frustration with digital learning, my teachers constantly try to make me and my peers feel like they have our backs. We have had the opportunity to learn so much pertaining to how COVID-19 is affecting students worldwide and how facts are constantly changing about the virus since we have never experienced something like this in our lifetime.
Lastly, I have turned this experience into a positive by learning how to keep calm when everything seems chaotic. No one has the ability to control everything that happens in life, so it is beneficial to focus on how to wisely deal with an issue versus causing panic. If we were all to constantly stress about our situation, we would not have the ability to keep a peaceful state of mind. Thus, we could not be helpful to ourselves and those around us. I have spent my time learning how to plant and cook new foods to help provide meals for my family while they are working.
Overall, although I have not had the traditional senior year, I have tried to focus on how everyone in our community has tried to make this experience endurable and how I can make this experience positive.
