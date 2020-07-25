The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted everyone’s lives, especially high school seniors. I never thought in a million years that we would soon be going through a pandemic that would cause this much of an impact for everyone.
When I heard about this virus reaching the United States, I assured myself that it would pass and be over quickly. Eventually, it began to spread rapidly and reached Georgia. Cases started to increase, and I received the news that public schools would be closed for two weeks. I was upset at first, but told myself that it’s only two weeks and we’ll come back. I even remember our last day. I was with a couple of friends and they said, “No one is realizing that this might be our last day of high school.” I told them that it wouldn’t even be that bad and we would be back in two weeks.
While I was already used to taking online courses before the official digital learning days with my dual enrollment classes at West Georgia Technical College, I became very stressed out the first week when I was trying to figure everything out. It was difficult at first with the Zoom/Google Meet video calls and trying to understand the course material while only having video calls, but now it’s not so bad. I have amazing teachers and friends that are always there for me whenever I’m confused or have questions about something.
When I heard that we wouldn’t be going back to school for the rest of the year, I, along with the majority of the class of 2020, were very disheartened. Everyone began to immediately text and call one another and let them know that was it. It was a little depressing. Your senior year of high school is supposed to be valuable and exciting, especially the last few months because those are probably the last times you’re going to see the people you grew up with. It’s an important time getting to enjoy making memories with friends. When I realized I wouldn’t be experiencing that I felt very upset.
Graduation, prom, awards night, senior events, and all of the activities I knew I would get to experience now won’t happen the way I had assumed or intended. I am thankful for the time I had in high school with my amazing Lithia Springs High School classmates and educators, but it came to an end much too soon.
A note to future seniors: high school comes once, so enjoy every moment you have and don’t take it for granted because you never know what may come your way.
